Benchmark Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $210.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $154.64 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.92. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LHC Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.