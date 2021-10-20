KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Olympic Steel in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

