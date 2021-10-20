Analyzing Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 17.28% 42.16% 14.19% Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33%

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and Rockley Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $774.42 million 32.52 $133.99 million $1.14 164.09 Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 189.25

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Enphase Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enphase Energy and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 0 10 20 0 2.67 Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus target price of $184.49, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 127.87%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Rockley Photonics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

