Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $139.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $124.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.