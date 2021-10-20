frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.