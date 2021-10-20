RLX Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 26,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average volume of 7,654 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

