SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

NBIX opened at $103.13 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

