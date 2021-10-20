Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -169.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

