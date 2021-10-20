Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

RIO stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

