Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $226.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.29. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $250.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
