Analysts Set Expectations for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.