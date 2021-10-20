Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

PEBK stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

