RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.