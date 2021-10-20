Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.88

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.88 and traded as high as $21.62. Digi International shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 100,390 shares traded.
DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $733.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
