AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.55. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 150,524 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market cap of $223.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 127,766 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353.

