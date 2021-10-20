Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.99. The firm has a market cap of £4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.