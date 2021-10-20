Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $67.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 32668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Olin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Olin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.