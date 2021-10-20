PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PTCT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.27 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

