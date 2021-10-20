TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.
NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.88 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.