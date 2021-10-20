TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $42.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.88 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

