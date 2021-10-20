Banc of California (BANC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

