Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €76.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.38 ($87.50).

ETR G24 opened at €61.72 ($72.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.56 and a 200 day moving average of €68.04. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a twelve month high of €77.25 ($90.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

