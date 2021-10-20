Ares Management (ARES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ares Management to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARES stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

