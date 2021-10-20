Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.