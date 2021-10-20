Royal Bank of Canada Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $57.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in UDR by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in UDR by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

