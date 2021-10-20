Brokers Issue Forecasts for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TACO. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $316.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

