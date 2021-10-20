Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKIMF. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.82 on Monday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

