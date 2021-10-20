Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CCNTF stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Concentric has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
About Concentric
