Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCNTF stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Concentric has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

About Concentric

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

