Piper Sandler Weighs in on Investar Holding Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $194.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth $215,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

