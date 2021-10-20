North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

NOA stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

