Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the medical research company will earn $16.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.66. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Amgen stock opened at $206.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

