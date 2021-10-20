FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crown in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

NYSE CCK opened at $103.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.