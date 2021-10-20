$205.25 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $205.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $208.70 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $804.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $813.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $858.70 million, with estimates ranging from $844.30 million to $873.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE CIR opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

