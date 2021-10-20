Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($4.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.41). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.45 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

