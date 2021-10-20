Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

