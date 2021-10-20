Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) versus Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Critical Review

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 9.54 $72.19 million $1.65 19.85

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust 7.70% 1.99% 1.03%

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

