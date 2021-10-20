Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 21.41% 24.31% 14.84% Grid Dynamics -6.55% 9.48% 8.42%

Intuit has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuit and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $9.63 billion 16.24 $2.06 billion $7.56 75.77 Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 17.15 -$12.60 million $0.14 219.43

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Intuit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intuit and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 6 17 0 2.74 Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Intuit presently has a consensus price target of $555.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 17.97%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Intuit beats Grid Dynamics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products; online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

