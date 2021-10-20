KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $32.95 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

