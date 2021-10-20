Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.