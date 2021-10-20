Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.92 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

