Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of TOST opened at $52.54 on Monday. Toast has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $65.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

