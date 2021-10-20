Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 583,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.07.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aravive by 74.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

