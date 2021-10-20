Celanese (CE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE opened at $164.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.