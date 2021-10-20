Celanese (CE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CE opened at $164.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.