Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,928.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,858 shares of company stock valued at $358,054. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air T during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Air T stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Air T has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

