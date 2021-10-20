Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.190-$0.210 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

