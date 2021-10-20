Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

