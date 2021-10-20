GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,540

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,407.20 ($18.39) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

