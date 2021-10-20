Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.31.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.