Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

