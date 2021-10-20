Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

US Foods stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -373.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.