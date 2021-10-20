Línea Directa Aseguradora’s (LNDAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $1.96 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

